‘Avatar 3’ Won’t Happen Until 2025

Disney announced on Tuesday that they are pushing production release dates back on the Avatar franchise…They are bumping Avatar 3 back by a year and the timeline is stretched even further for the next planned installments. “Avatar 4” is now slated to hit theatres in December 2029; “Avatar 5” is set to arrive in December 2031.

Director James Cameron says he may not direct films 4 and 5. By December 2031, the 68-year-old Cameron would be 77. “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” have collectively made more than $5.2 billion at the box office.



Disney on Tuesday shuffled plans for some of its biggest franchises. Two “Star Wars” films are planned for 2026. One was pushed from December 2025 to May 2026. Another was added for December 2026. The studio hasn’t announced details on either untitled production.

The Marvel calendar was also shuffled around with most titles being delayed by just a few months…

From Disney’s 20th Century, another “Alien” film is now on the calendar, dated for August next year. And one movie is moving up: “Deadpool 3″ will debut in May 2024 instead of November next year.