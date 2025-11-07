🛋️ The Average Person Has Two “My Spots” at Home — and Yes, We’ll Fight You for Them

Everyone’s got that one spot in the house where the vibes are just right. According to a new survey, the average person actually has two places at home they officially claim as “My Spot.”

You know the ones — your couch corner that perfectly fits your butt groove, the chair near the outlet where your phone lives rent-free, or that patch of backyard hammock heaven you guard like a dragon with treasure.

🪴 We’re Creatures of (Comfy) Habit

On average, people have kept their favourite spots for four years, but some — 17% — say they’ve been holding the same position for a decade or more. That’s commitment.

And if you’re part of Gen Z or a Millennial, you’re even more territorial: apparently, younger adults average three or four personal zones around the house. Because why stop at one when you can have a couch spot, a laptop spot, a doom-scrolling spot, and a snack spot?

😤 It’s Not Just a Spot — It’s Sacred

More than half of people (52%) say their favourite spot feels “sacred.” It’s where they unwind, recharge, and hide from their responsibilities.



And 54% admit they’d be genuinely offended if someone else sat there — even if it’s technically “open seating.”

So, if you dare to take Dad’s recliner, Mom’s blanket fort corner, or your teen’s beanbag chair? Prepare for side-eye, silent rage, and possibly a family group chat argument.