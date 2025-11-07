Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
🛋️ The Average Person Has Two “My Spots” at Home — and Yes, We’ll Fight You for Them

Funny Stuff
Published November 7, 2025
By Charlie

Everyone’s got that one spot in the house where the vibes are just right. According to a new survey, the average person actually has two places at home they officially claim as “My Spot.”

You know the ones — your couch corner that perfectly fits your butt groove, the chair near the outlet where your phone lives rent-free, or that patch of backyard hammock heaven you guard like a dragon with treasure.

🪴 We’re Creatures of (Comfy) Habit

On average, people have kept their favourite spots for four years, but some — 17% — say they’ve been holding the same position for a decade or more. That’s commitment.

RELATED: IKEA Canada invests over $80M to reduce prices on over a thousand products 

And if you’re part of Gen Z or a Millennial, you’re even more territorial: apparently, younger adults average three or four personal zones around the house. Because why stop at one when you can have a couch spot, a laptop spot, a doom-scrolling spot, and a snack spot?

😤 It’s Not Just a Spot — It’s Sacred

More than half of people (52%) say their favourite spot feels “sacred.” It’s where they unwind, recharge, and hide from their responsibilities.


And 54% admit they’d be genuinely offended if someone else sat there — even if it’s technically “open seating.”

So, if you dare to take Dad’s recliner, Mom’s blanket fort corner, or your teen’s beanbag chair? Prepare for side-eye, silent rage, and possibly a family group chat argument.

