“Babe” Is Now the #1 Pet Name for Couples — Sorry, “Honey,” You’re Officially Aging Us 🐝💔

If you’re still calling your partner “Honey,” we’ve got news… you might be showing your Boomer roots.

A new poll of 25,000 people just revealed the top pet names couples are using in 2025, and surprise surprise — “Babe” has officially taken the crown.

That’s right. "Babe" is the new king (or queen) of cringe-endearment, with 20% of lovebirds saying they use it regularly. It’s especially big with Millennials and Gen Z, but once you hit senior territory, it drops to 10%. Apparently, Grandma prefers “Honey” and a cup of Earl Grey.

RELATED: Couples Who Fart Together, Stay Together—Seriously

Here’s how the top five shook out:

💋 1. Babe – 20%. It’s short, sweet, and very “I text you from the couch while you’re in the kitchen.”

🍯 2. Honey – 13%. Still hanging in there, mostly thanks to the 22% of seniors keeping it alive like it’s 1987.

👶 3. Baby – 10%. It’s the most popular among Gen Z, at 15%. It’s giving love song chorus energy.

💘 4. Sweetheart – 6%. Reserved mostly for older couples and people in Hallmark movies.

🇬🇧 5. Love – 6%. Unless you're actually British, this feels aggressively charming or mildly sarcastic.

Other less-used but still adorable pet names?



“Dear,” “Boo,” “Bae,” and “Darling” all got about 2% each. And just 1% of folks are still holding strong with classics like “Angel,” “Sugar,” or “Pumpkin.”

Also interesting: Half of couples use pet names regularly, while 10% would rather you didn’t, including 4% who absolutely hate them. (They’re probably the same people who also hate PDA, fun, and group hugs.)