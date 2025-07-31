“Babe” Is Now the #1 Pet Name for Couples — Sorry, “Honey,” You’re Officially Aging Us 🐝💔
If you’re still calling your partner “Honey,” we’ve got news… you might be showing your Boomer roots.
A new poll of 25,000 people just revealed the top pet names couples are using in 2025, and surprise surprise — “Babe” has officially taken the crown.
That’s right. "Babe" is the new king (or queen) of cringe-endearment, with 20% of lovebirds saying they use it regularly. It’s especially big with Millennials and Gen Z, but once you hit senior territory, it drops to 10%. Apparently, Grandma prefers “Honey” and a cup of Earl Grey.
Here’s how the top five shook out:
💋 1. Babe – 20%. It’s short, sweet, and very “I text you from the couch while you’re in the kitchen.”
🍯 2. Honey – 13%. Still hanging in there, mostly thanks to the 22% of seniors keeping it alive like it’s 1987.
👶 3. Baby – 10%. It’s the most popular among Gen Z, at 15%. It’s giving love song chorus energy.
💘 4. Sweetheart – 6%. Reserved mostly for older couples and people in Hallmark movies.
🇬🇧 5. Love – 6%. Unless you're actually British, this feels aggressively charming or mildly sarcastic.
Other less-used but still adorable pet names?
“Dear,” “Boo,” “Bae,” and “Darling” all got about 2% each. And just 1% of folks are still holding strong with classics like “Angel,” “Sugar,” or “Pumpkin.”
Also interesting: Half of couples use pet names regularly, while 10% would rather you didn’t, including 4% who absolutely hate them. (They’re probably the same people who also hate PDA, fun, and group hugs.)
