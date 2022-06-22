Baby Names That Sound Dirty In Other Languages

Be careful what you name your kid!

Sometimes, for instance, a name that sounds lovely to North Americans might mean something inappropriate, silly, or simply unexpected when written or spoken in another language or another part of the world.

These aren’t bad names, but it’s worth knowing!

Here’s A List Of Names That You May Want To Avoid!

Pippa!

“Pippa” has a rather vulgar meaning in Italy and Sweden. In Italian, it can refer to masturbation or mean “hand job,” and in Swedish, it’s a crude term for sex. And I’m noting even going to tell you what it means in Greek-BJ!



Siri

“Siri” is reportedly a slang word for “penis” in Georgian…



Bill

The Dutch word for Buttocks is “bil” which sounds a lot like “Bill”



Kiki

“Kiki” means “vagina” in Tagalog/Filipino. Kiki also means “crisis” in Japanese.



Randy

This one is a matter of American English versus British English. While “Randy” may be an innocuous name in the U.S., it’s slang for “horny” in the U.K.



Fanny

“Fanny” is a vulgar work in British slang for a woman’s genitals…



Lisa

The name “Lisa” sounds a lot like λύσσα, the Greek word for “rabies.”



Peter

“Péter” means “to fart” in French, but fortunately it isn’t pronounced like the English name “Peter.” Apparently, Pep can be slang for “fellatio” in Argentina, though.



Todd

“Tod” is German for “death”



Mark

“Mark” is Norwegian for “worm”



Dom

“Dom” often short for Dominic means “stupid” in Dutch!



Bobby

“Bobby” which is “pig” in Indonesia