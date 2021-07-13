Listen Live

BACHELOR AND BACHELORETTE PARTIES ARE EVEN CRAZIER NOW THAN THEY WERE PRE-PANDEMIC?

I've yet to experience an epic bachelorette party!

By Kool Mornings

Everything is returning to normal, and that includes bachelor and bachelorette parties.  And they’re crazier than they were pre-pandemic.  And not just because of the added viral risk.

A survey by WeddingWire asked more than 600 men and women and found that bachelor and bachelorette parties are now averaging THREE days instead of two like they were pre-pandemic.

Naturally, that means those parties will be more expensive.  51% of people say they’re willing to put down $1,000 or more.  And 74% of men say they’re okay spending more than they would have before the pandemic.  66% of women agreed.

