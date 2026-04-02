🏡💰 Backyard Reno Turns Into a Literal Gold Mine
You know how backyard projects usually go… You start digging for a pool and end up finding a rock, an old soda can, and your will to live?
Well, one homeowner near Lyon had a slightly better experience.
Instead of dirt, this guy uncovered five gold bars and a stash of coins worth about $800,000. Just… sitting there. In plastic bags. Like someone hit “pause” on a heist and forgot to come back.
🪙 Not Your Average Landscaping Surprise
The homeowner had only owned the place for about a year, which means:
- Either he has incredible luck 🍀
- Or the previous owner is currently screaming into a pillow
He did the responsible thing and reported the find to officials in Neuville-sur-Saône, because France has some pretty strict rules when it comes to buried treasure.
⚖️ Wait… Does the Government Take It?
Sometimes, yes.
If the treasure is historically significant, the government can step in like, “Merci, we’ll take that.” 🇫🇷
But in this case? Nope.
Experts determined the gold wasn’t ancient — it was only about 15–20 years old, with serial numbers tracing back to a local refinery. Police also confirmed it wasn’t stolen.
Which means…
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🎉 FINDERS KEEPERS, BABY
Under French law, if:
- It’s not historically important
- No owner can be identified
- And it’s on your property
👉 It’s yours.
Just like that, this guy went from “let’s build a pool” to “maybe I am the pool.”
🏆 Final Thought
Imagine budgeting for patio furniture… and ending up with a gold fortune instead.
Meanwhile, in Barrie, we dig up:
- Old hockey pucks
- Mystery wires
- And something that may or may not be a fossilized Tim Hortons cup ☕
Life is not fair.
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