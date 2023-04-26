Bad Driving Could Be Hereditary!

If your significant other has ever accused you of being a bad driver, you might have a good excuse.

A new UK-based study from Scrap Car Comparison found that lousy driving could be hereditary and that observing the poor driving habits exhibited by our parents is a good way to end up on the wrong side of the law ourselves.

The study showed that 66 percent of drivers who’d run afoul of traffic laws in the past 10 years had parents who had also run into problems.

Drivers with bad-driving parents had at least one point on their licenses, while people with parents who drove responsibly had clean licenses.

Ultimately, almost half of the drivers with poor driving parents had received a ticket in the past 10 years, compared to just 14 percent of those with parents who drove responsibly.

It stands to reason. Our parents model all kinds of behaviour for us, as we do for our children.

Speeding and road rage were the two most common traits passed from parent to child.

Other drivers said they’d learned poor spatial awareness, careless parking, and aggressive/dangerous driving from their parents.

On the flip side, 10 percent of drivers in the study said they’d learned to be too careful from their parents, such as driving well below the speed limit.