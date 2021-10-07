‘Bad Habits’: Ed Sheeran Will Join ‘The Voice’ And Is Working On A Christmas Song With Elton John

Ed Sheeran will be joining season 21 of The Voice as a Mega Mentor beginning on October 25 to help contestants prepare for the Knockout Rounds.

Sheeran will be working with performers to help hone their vocal skills and prepare them for their best chance to progress in the show.

Sheeran will also work alongside coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton to advise on contestants before they get paired off together ahead of the Knockout Rounds.

And in more exciting news, in a new interview, Sheeran revealed that he’ll be collaborating with Elton John on a new Christmas song.

Neither Ed or Elton have revealed much beyond that, but they’re doing their part to ensure it’ll be a very merry Christmas for all of us!