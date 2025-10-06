“Bad Jokes” and “Awful Puns” Are Still the Top Ways to Embarrass Your Kids in Public

Ah, the sacred parental tradition of embarrassing your kids in public — an art form passed down through generations, now perfected in minivans and airport lineups across Canada.

According to a new survey, the No. 1 way to make your children want to melt into the floor is still the classic dad joke. One in six parents admits that “bad jokes” and “awful puns” are the fastest route to a full-body teen cringe.

So, next time you say, “I’m reading a book on anti-gravity — it’s impossible to put down,” just know you’ve made history. Again.

Family Vacations: The Peak Embarrassment Zone

The poll also found that the average parent embarrasses their kid two to four times per vacation — but let’s be honest, that’s our version of the story.



If you ask the kids, they’ll say it’s four times an hour, minimum.

Apparently, the top offences include:

Making them wake up before 10 a.m. (the horror)

Taking too many family photos (“Mom, not another selfie!”)

And the cardinal sin — posting said photos online.

Because nothing ruins a teen’s reputation faster than a Facebook post captioned, “My sweet baby at Niagara Falls 💕.”

The Art of Parental Embarrassment

Still, deep down, our kids secretly love it — even if their eye rolls could power a hydro station. Those corny jokes and awkward family moments are the ones they’ll remember when they’re older… and probably repeat to their kids one day.

So go ahead — fire off another pun, wear matching shirts at Canada’s Wonderland, and make that fourth stop for ice cream “for the memories.”

Embarrassing your kids is a public service. You’re just doing your job. 🇨🇦😂