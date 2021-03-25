Baileys Gets A Head Start On Summer With A New Pina Colada Cocktail!

Baileys is bringing us a Pina Colada cocktail for a limited time because this summer we deserve something special!

“Why wait for summer? Vacation starts NOW with the twist of the cap of NEW Limited Edition #BaileysColada,” the liqueur company wrote across its social media platforms last week.

According to the company, the new adult beverage offers a milk-base that blends with the brand’s traditional Irish Cream, also incorporates coconut and pineapple flavours.

Drinkers can also expect a boozy kick, considering its reported alcohol-by-volume percentage is 17%.

Baileys is recommending its Colada Irish Cream Liqueur be served over ice, in a blended cocktail, or on top of vanilla ice cream.