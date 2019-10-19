Barbie Dreamhouse Is On Airbnb

Your childhood dreams have come true! You can actually get a taste of living in the Barbie dreamhouse.

“The fabulous life-size Dreamhouse will be available for booking for four guests for a one-time, two-night stay on October 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. PDT, for only US$60 a night, plus taxes and fees, to commemorate Barbie brand’s 60th anniversary,” reads the press release. “The house will offer enthusiasts the chance to experience her signature brand of hospitality, empowerment and inclusivity.”

This is such a cool once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s located in “the heart of Malibu,” and it has three floors with ocean views, a personal theatre, an infinity pool, a full walk-in closet, a DJ booth, etc.

With the stay comes a meet-and-greet with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, a makeover, fencing lessons with Olympic medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad, a cooking lesson from professional chef Gina Clarke-Helm, and a tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Center with pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers.

And a sweet bonus is Airbnb will make donations to charities involved with The Barbie Dream Gap Project, which is dedicated to empowering girls.

Check out the listing.

As Barbie says, “When you belong anywhere, you can be anything.”