October 19th and 20th, 2019
Featuring a Dan +Shay with Justin Bieber
#20 Higher Love – Kygo remixing Whitney Houston
#19 Sweet Little Lies – Bulow
#18 How Do You Sleep? – Sam Smith
#17 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith ft. Normani
#16 Memories – Maroon 5
#15 La Di Da – Lennon Stella
#14 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas
#13 Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid
#12 Can We Pretend – P!nk
KOOL Cameo: Here – Alessia Cara
#11 Only Human – Jonas Brothers
#10 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights
#9 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw
#8 You – Elijah Woods X Jamie Fine
#7 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes
#6 Sucker – Jonas Brothers
#5 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury ft. Bryce Vine
#4 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift
#3 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
Future Hit: 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
#2 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber
#1 Senorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello