October 19th and 20th, 2019

Featuring a Dan +Shay with Justin Bieber

By Top 20

#20 Higher Love – Kygo remixing Whitney Houston 

#19 Sweet Little Lies – Bulow 

#18 How Do You Sleep? – Sam Smith 

#17 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith ft. Normani  

#16 Memories – Maroon 5 

#15 La Di Da – Lennon Stella  

#14 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas  

#13 Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid 

#12 Can We Pretend – P!nk  

KOOL Cameo: Here – Alessia Cara 

#11 Only Human – Jonas Brothers

#10 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights  

#9 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw  

#8 You – Elijah Woods X Jamie Fine 

#7 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes 

#6 Sucker – Jonas Brothers  

#5 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury  ft. Bryce Vine  

#4 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift  

#3 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi 

Future Hit: 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber  

#2 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber 

#1 Senorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

 

