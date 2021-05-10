Barbie Has A New Dream House!

Even Barbie is moving up and upgrading her house.

The world’s most famous doll has some fancy new digs in the 12th version of the iconic DreamHouse.

The house comes equipped with integrated lights and sounds on every floor as well as modular elements so little ones can customize their playtime.

It also has real feel touches like plush blankets and soft grass, and for the first in DreamHouse history, a party room with a light-up DJ stand and an outdoor barbecue.

It also features a moveable slide and pool, as well as miniature ones for pets, and an elevator.

The new Barbie DreamHouse is available for $199.99 from a variety of retailers including Amazon and Walmart.