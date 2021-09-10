Barbie Sells Her Surf Shop For A Planet Loving Shop Instead!

It’s been a long time since the 90s and yes, things have changed in our world! Where in the 90s, we loved the planet, we didn’t take care of it enough.

In the 90s, Barbie had a surf shop, and every little girl wanted this playset! I was so excited when I finally got this one year for Christmas! It was so cool! Just look at it!

And don’t get me started about the accessories! Magazines, little bottles of sunscreen, and even a skateboard!

Now, in a climate crisis, Barbie is doing something about it! Barbie has sold her California Surf Shop on the beach and opened a vegan juice bar! And look at that, a recyling bin! But is that blender solar powered? The new Barbie playset is available at The Bay!