Barrie Baycats 2022 Schedule
OFFICIAL 2022 BARRIE BAYCATS SCHEDULE
Thurs. May 19th @ 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats VS Toronto Maple Leafs
Coates Stadium
Sat. May 21st @ 4:00pm
Barrie Baycats VS Hamilton Cardinals
Coates Stadium
Mon. May 23rd @ 5:00pm
Barrie Baycats AT Kitchener Panthers
Jack Couch Park
Thurs. May 26th @ 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats VS Guelph Royals
Coates Stadium
Sat. May 28th @ 4:00pm
Barrie Baycats VS London Majors
Coates Stadium
Sun. May 29th @ 2:05pm
Barrie Baycats AT Hamilton Cardinals
Bernie Arbour Memorial Stadium
Wed. Jun 1st @ 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats AT Toronto Maple Leafs
Dominico Field at Christie Pits
Sat. Jun 4th @ 6:05pm
Barrie Baycats AT Welland Jackfish
Welland Stadium
Sun. Jun 5th @ 7:00pm
Barrie Baycats VS Welland Jackfish
Coates Stadium
Thurs. Jun 9th @ 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats VS Toronto Maple Leafs
Coates Stadium
Fri. Jun 10th @ 7:35pm
Barrie Baycats AT Hamilton Cardinals
Bernie Arbour Memorial Stadium
Sun. Jun 12th @ 7:00pm
Barrie Baycats VS Guelph Royals
Coates Stadium
Thurs. Jun 16th @ 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats VS Hamilton Cardinals
Coates Stadium
Fri. Jun 17th @ 8:00pm
Barrie Baycats AT Brantford Red Sox
Arnold Anderson Stadium
Sun. Jun 19th @ 1:05pm
Barrie Baycats AT London Majors
Labatt Memorial Park
Tues. Jun 21st @ 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats AT Guelph Royals
Hastings Stadium
Thurs. Jun 23rd @ 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats VS Kitchener Panthers
Coates Stadium
Sat. Jun 25th @ 4:00pm
Barrie Baycats VS London Majors
Coates Stadium
Sun. Jun 26th @ 2:00pm
Barrie Baycats AT Kitchener Panthers
Jack Couch Park
Fri. Jul 1st @ 6:00pm
Barrie Baycats AT London Majors
Labatt Memorial Park
Sat. Jul 2nd @ 7:00pm
Barrie Baycats VS Brantford Red Sox
Coates Stadium
Sun. Jul 3rd @ 2:05pm
Barrie Baycats AT Hamilton Cardinals
Bernie Arbour Memorial Stadium
Tues. Jul 5th @ 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats AT Guelph Royals
Hastings Stadium
Thurs. Jul 7th @ 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats VS Toronto Maple Leafs
Coates Stadium
Sat. Jul 9th @ 7:00pm
Barrie Baycats VS Kitchener Panthers
Coates Stadium
Sun. Jul 10th @ 2:00pm
Barrie Baycats AT Brantford Red Sox
Arnold Anderson Stadium
Wed. Jul 13th @ 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats AT Toronto Maple Leafs
Dominico Field at Christie Pits
Sat. Jul 16th @ 6:05pm
Barrie Baycats AT Welland Jackfish
Welland Stadium
Sun. Jul 17th @ 7:00pm
Barrie Baycats VS Guelph Royals
Coates Stadium
Thurs. Jul 21st @ 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats VS Brantford Red Sox
Coates Stadium
Fri. Jul 22nd @ 7:35pm
Barrie Baycats AT London Majors
Labatt Memorial Park
Sat. Jul 23rd @ 4:00pm
Barrie Baycats VS Kitchener Panthers
Coates Stadium
Wed. Jul 27th @ 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats AT Toronto Maple Leafs
Dominico Field at Christie Pits
Thurs. Jul 28th @ 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats VS Hamilton Cardinals
Coates Stadium
Fri. Jul 29th @ 8:00pm
Barrie Baycats AT Brantford Red Sox
Arnold Anderson Stadium
Sat. Aug 6th @ 7:00pm
Barrie Baycats VS Welland Jackfish
Coates Stadium
Sun. Aug 7th @ 2:00pm
Barrie Baycats AT Kitchener Panthers
Jack Couch Park
Tues. Aug 9th @ 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats AT Guelph Royals
Hastings Stadium
Thurs. Aug 11th @ 7:30pm
Barrie Baycats VS Welland Jackfish
Coates Stadium
Sat. Aug 13th @ 4:00pm
Barrie Baycats VS London Majors
Coates Stadium
Sat. Aug 20th @ 6:05pm
Barrie Baycats AT Welland Jackfish
Welland Stadium
Sun. Aug 21st @ 7:00pm
Barrie Baycats VS Brantford Red Sox
Coates Stadium