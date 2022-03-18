Listen Live

Barrie Baycats 2022 Schedule

    OFFICIAL 2022 BARRIE BAYCATS SCHEDULE

    Thurs. May 19th @ 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Toronto Maple Leafs

    Coates Stadium

    Sat. May 21st @ 4:00pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Hamilton Cardinals

    Coates Stadium

    Mon. May 23rd @ 5:00pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Kitchener Panthers

    Jack Couch Park

     

    Thurs. May 26th @ 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Guelph Royals

    Coates Stadium

     

    Sat. May 28th @ 4:00pm

    Barrie Baycats VS London Majors

    Coates Stadium

     

    Sun. May 29th @ 2:05pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Hamilton Cardinals

    Bernie Arbour Memorial Stadium

     

    Wed. Jun 1st @ 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Toronto Maple Leafs

    Dominico Field at Christie Pits

    Sat. Jun 4th @ 6:05pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Welland Jackfish

    Welland Stadium

    Sun. Jun 5th @ 7:00pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Welland Jackfish

    Coates Stadium

     

    Thurs. Jun 9th @ 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Toronto Maple Leafs

    Coates Stadium

     

    Fri. Jun 10th @ 7:35pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Hamilton Cardinals

    Bernie Arbour Memorial Stadium

     

    Sun. Jun 12th @ 7:00pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Guelph Royals

    Coates Stadium

     

    Thurs. Jun 16th @ 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Hamilton Cardinals

    Coates Stadium

     

    Fri. Jun 17th @ 8:00pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Brantford Red Sox

    Arnold Anderson Stadium

     

    Sun. Jun 19th @ 1:05pm

    Barrie Baycats AT London Majors

    Labatt Memorial Park

     

    Tues. Jun 21st @ 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Guelph Royals

    Hastings Stadium

     

    Thurs. Jun 23rd @ 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Kitchener Panthers

    Coates Stadium

     

    Sat. Jun 25th @ 4:00pm

    Barrie Baycats VS London Majors

    Coates Stadium

     

    Sun. Jun 26th @ 2:00pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Kitchener Panthers

    Jack Couch Park

     

    Fri. Jul 1st @ 6:00pm

    Barrie Baycats AT London Majors

    Labatt Memorial Park

     

    Sat. Jul 2nd @ 7:00pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Brantford Red Sox

    Coates Stadium

     

    Sun. Jul 3rd @ 2:05pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Hamilton Cardinals

    Bernie Arbour Memorial Stadium

     

    Tues. Jul 5th @ 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Guelph Royals

    Hastings Stadium

     

    Thurs. Jul 7th @ 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Toronto Maple Leafs

    Coates Stadium

     

    Sat. Jul 9th @ 7:00pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Kitchener Panthers

    Coates Stadium

     

    Sun. Jul 10th @ 2:00pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Brantford Red Sox

    Arnold Anderson Stadium

     

    Wed. Jul 13th @ 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Toronto Maple Leafs

    Dominico Field at Christie Pits

     

    Sat. Jul 16th @ 6:05pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Welland Jackfish

    Welland Stadium

     

    Sun. Jul 17th @ 7:00pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Guelph Royals

    Coates Stadium

     

    Thurs. Jul 21st @ 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Brantford Red Sox

    Coates Stadium

     

    Fri. Jul 22nd @ 7:35pm

    Barrie Baycats AT London Majors

    Labatt Memorial Park

     

    Sat. Jul 23rd @ 4:00pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Kitchener Panthers

    Coates Stadium

     

    Wed. Jul 27th @ 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Toronto Maple Leafs

    Dominico Field at Christie Pits

     

    Thurs. Jul 28th @ 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Hamilton Cardinals

    Coates Stadium

     

    Fri. Jul 29th @ 8:00pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Brantford Red Sox

    Arnold Anderson Stadium

     

    Sat. Aug 6th @ 7:00pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Welland Jackfish

    Coates Stadium

     

    Sun. Aug 7th @ 2:00pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Kitchener Panthers

    Jack Couch Park

     

    Tues. Aug 9th @ 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Guelph Royals

    Hastings Stadium

     

    Thurs. Aug 11th @ 7:30pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Welland Jackfish

    Coates Stadium

     

    Sat. Aug 13th @ 4:00pm

    Barrie Baycats VS London Majors

    Coates Stadium

     

    Sat. Aug 20th @ 6:05pm

    Barrie Baycats AT Welland Jackfish

    Welland Stadium

     

    Sun. Aug 21st @ 7:00pm

    Barrie Baycats VS Brantford Red Sox

    Coates Stadium

