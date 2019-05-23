Barrie Chamber of Commerce- LEADERSHIP & SALES SERIES

9am-4pm

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Georgian College to bring leadership and sales training to you! These one-day workshops are for local executives, entrepreneurs, and team leaders, and will be conveniently held at the Barrie Chamber of Commerce office.

DIFFICULT CONVERSATIONS

Although good communication is always an important element in business, there are some difficult conversations that can have a great impact and lasting effects. Most people are not well prepared for these discussions, and this puts them at a distinct disadvantage. This course provides the tools needed to improve skills and outcomes in handling difficult conversations.

Jacques BrunetINSTRUCTOR: Jacques Brunet

Jacques Brunet is a lot of things. A highly motivating training and seminar leader; a four-time published author; a former television show host; fluently bilingual and a long-time member of Toastmasters International. He has lived in Midland for more than 30 years, arriving as a radio show host before transitioning into the world of training and seminars. Over the last 10 years, he has worked with national organizations, where he trained front-line retail staff as well as Senior Executives. He has a no-nonsense tell-it-like-it-is approach in his refreshing, informative and entertaining presentations on leadership, management, team-building, supervision, time management, sales and customer service.

Won’t interrupt your life – one-day workshops

Advance your career – enhancing your skill set and receive a certificate of attendance from Georgian College

Grow your business presence – network with like-minded businesses

Don’t break the bank – discounts available for workshop series

LEADERSHIP & SALES SERIES SCHEDULE:

MAY 23: Difficult Conversations

JUNE 27: Fostering Innovation in your team

SEPT. 26: Leading Effective Meetings/Making Impactful Presentations

OCT. 31: Strategic/Marketing Social Media

NOV. 28: Sales Strategies and Methodologies

Registration fees include all course materials and 2 snack breaks. Participants are to bring laptop or tablet device if they would like to use one; wifi access will be available on-site.