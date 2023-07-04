Barrie Is Getting Its Own Butter Tart Festival!

Mark this date down! July 8th from 10 AM to 5 PM at the Georgian Mall…This event is free and will welcome 35 vendors…

Bakeries from all over will come to Barrie to offer up their treats…Two local vendors will be on hand also!

This festival will offer an artisan marketplace, sweet treats and more from award-winning bakeries from across Ontario!

FUN FACT: According to officials at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), the earliest record anywhere for the butter tart filling was right here in Barrie.

THE ORIGIN OF THE BUTTER TART

One example of a Canadian dish is the butter tart. The Collins English Dictionary describes it as one of the few pastries with a genuinely Canadian origin. A butter tart is a small pastry tart, which generally consists of butter, sugar, syrup, and egg, filled into a flaky pastry and baked until the filling is semi-solid with a crunchy top. The first published recipe came in 1900 with The Women’s Auxiliary of the Royal Victoria Hospital Cookbook. However, the origin is believed to be much older, most likely the result of the filles du roi (King’s Daughters), in which approximately 800 young women were sent to Québec from France between 1663 and 1673 to help colonize. These young ladies brought with them their traditional European recipes but were forced to adapt them according to what was available. The sugar pie, a single-crust pie with a filling made from flour, butter, salt, vanilla, and cream, is a likely precursor to the butter tart. (source The Canadian Encyclopedia)