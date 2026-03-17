🐟🤠 Barrie Kid Turns “Why Not?” Into a Real T-Shirt (And Honestly… Iconic)

Only in Barrie does a Grade 4 school project turn into a legit clothing drop.

Meet Tristan Holliwell, a student at Terry Fox Elementary, who just proved that sometimes the best ideas come from a couple of friends joking around.

For a class assignment, students had to pick a business, write to them, and pitch an idea. Simple enough.

Tristan’s pitch? An angel fish… wearing a cowboy hat.

Because obviously. Why wouldn’t it be?

“I was joking around with my friend and thought, people like cowboys and people like fish,” Tristan said. And honestly, that’s the kind of logic that built this country.

He typed up the idea, handed it in… and instead of ending up in the “nice effort!” It actually caught the attention of the local Giant Tiger.

Now? That fishy cowboy masterpiece is a real T-shirt you can buy just like Peggy Hill did!

The north-end Giant Tiger on Cundles ordered 1,000 shirts, and here’s the best part:

👉 100% of the profits go right back to the school.

So not only is this kid accidentally a fashion designer now… he’s also fundraising like a pro.

The store manager said it best: they listen to their customers… whether they’re 9 or 99.

And clearly, the 9-year-olds are bringing the heat.

You can grab one for $10 in-store or online… and honestly, if you don’t own a shirt with a cowboy fish on it, are you even supporting local?

Barrie, we’ve officially entered our Western Aquatic Era. 🐠✨