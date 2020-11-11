BARRIE LEGION POPPY CAMPAIGN

These are challenging times, especially for Canada’s Legions.

How can we forget those who gave everything to protect our freedom? We owe every fallen soldier our gratitude and more.

COVID has derailed this year’s poppy campaign and legion revenues, leaving legion branches scrambling for funds to survive.

You can support our veterans, and honour those who sacrificed their lives by giving directly to the Barrie Legion.

Use your social media to challenge friends, family and colleagues. You can make a powerful difference.

E-transfer to Barrielegiondonation@gmail.com