Barrie Minor Hockey Fun Day

The 5 Points Group is excited to partner with the Barrie Minor Hockey Association (BMHA) and give back to local youth at the BMHA’s annual Fun Day, the final day of hockey for the youngest age group this hockey season.

The teams will all be playing their final game of the season on the morning of Sunday, March 27th, with awards to all participants at the National Training Rink located at 120 Big Bay Point Rd, Barrie ON L4N 9B4.

The 5 Points Group will be on-site out in the parking lot providing Hot Coffee, Breakfast Sandwiches and Donuts with 100% of proceeds going to Youth Haven, a non-profit organization that inspires vulnerable youth to reach their full potential.