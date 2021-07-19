BARRIE NOBLE HOSTING CHARITY RAFFLE IN SUPPORT OF GLOWING HEARTS CHARITY

Barrie Noble is hosting a charity raffle in support of Glowing Hearts Charity that will be open from July 19-Aug 13. HVAC, plumbing, and hydronic contractors or homeowners with a gas license are welcome to enter. Grand prizes include (but are not limited to) WeatherKing air conditioner, smart thermostats, space saver water heater, tools, pumps, giftcards and more. For more information about raffle ticket prices, all of the available raffle draws, and the full list of sponsors call Charlie at (705) 726-1114 or come into the Barrie Noble Warehouse at 112 Caplan Avenue, Barrie.