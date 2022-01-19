Listen Live

Barrie Residents Can Get Out of Parking Tickets By Eating Local

It's a win, win situation!

By Kool Mornings

Our city of Barrie is trying to help support local struggling businesses amid another round of restrictions by letting residents swap parking tickets for food prepared by a local restaurant!

 

 

Barrie launched its parking ticket cancellation program on Tuesday that lets residents have their parking tickets cancelled if they provide proof of purchase from a Barrie restaurant in the amount equal to or greater to the set fine within five days.

 

 

A release on the program stays, “The city is committed to finding creative ways to encourage residents to support local, Barrie-based restaurants through curbside pick-up and takeout options while provincial restrictions are in place.”

 

 

The parking ticket cancellation program will run while restaurants are closed for indoor dining.

 

 

Residents just need to email a copy of their ticket and restaurant receipt to submit a request to cancel parking tickets.

 

 

Indoor dining is closed until at least January 26th!

 

enforcement.services@barrie.ca

