Barrielicious Presents: Locallicious

From April 9th to 25th you can go on a culinary adventure right here in Simcoe County and try over 50 local and amazing restaurants each with their own unique flavour and style.

Locallicious lets you take out or dine in with 3 course menus ran 15 to 30 dollars.

