BBBS North Simcoe Don’t Worry Be Appy

The Canadian Tire Don’t Worry Be Appy event is scheduled for Friday November 12th at 6:30 pm

There are only 75 tickets (one ticket is for one couple), so get yours fast!

It is a great opportunity for a friends night, a work social, a community gathering or simply a cozy night in for 2.

For $100, you get a charcuterie board, a virtual cocktail class, a local box of treats and opportunity to participate in the silent auction.

But best of all- you will be supporting the youth mentoring programs within Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Simcoe.

For more details and to get your tickets click HERE.