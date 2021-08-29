BBBS NORTH SIMCOE – THE BIG SHOW

Starting this Sunday, July 25th at 2:00pm join the Lefaive Family for Live Facebook session. As the first session of 10 talented North Simcoe performers, the Lefaive bring a definite francophone flair to the stage.

Over the next few weeks, stay tuned to our BBBS North Simcoe facebook page every Friday and Sunday at 6pm to see the other amazing and talented entertainers that are here to support our youth mentoring programs.

The PREMIERE of the VIRTUAL CONCERT is Sunday August 29th at 6 pm. For a minimum $10 donation, your entire household will be able to enjoy the collaborative efforts of the musicians.

To secure your ticket for this event or simply to donate to show your support for our BBBS Programs, please click on the following link. Tickets are a $10 minimum donation and even if you cannot watch on the 29th you have truly been a part of something BIGGER with your donation.

Link to donate/purchase tickets: https://app.simplyk.io/en/ticketing/79c5861a-1701-4c84-869f-49e14970b0cd