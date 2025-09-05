National Be Late for Something Day: Your Excuse to Chill

September 5th isn’t just another Thursday on the calendar—it’s National Be Late for Something Day.

Yes, it’s a real holiday, and yes, you can absolutely use it as your get-out-of-jail-free card the next time you roll into a meeting 15 minutes behind schedule.

Why Celebrate Being Late?

The idea behind this unconventional holiday is to flip the script on our go-go-go lifestyle. Instead of stressing about the ticking clock, it’s about slowing down, pressing pause, and making time for the little things we normally rush past.

What “Late” Looks Like for You

Maybe it’s ditching that “urgent” work email to grab a double-double at Timmies. Maybe it’s ignoring your to-do list so you can hang with your kids, binge your favourite show, or finally fold that pile of laundry mocking you from the chair.

The point is—being late today isn’t slacking, it’s self-care.

So go ahead, Canada. Take your time. Show up when you’re ready. After all, even if you’re late, you’re still right on time for you.