BEES ARE JUSTIFIED IN STINGING US, BUT ONLY ABOUT 49% OF THE TIME

Think back to the last time a bee stung you: Did you deserve it, or were you innocent?

A new poll asked 7,000 people, “Do you think that the reason the bee stung you was justified?”

49% of people said the stinging WAS justified. 51% of people said it WASN’T.

The reasons some people said it WAS justified include: “I stepped on it”, “I scared it”, “I was messing with its food”, “I was destroying its home”, and “I was shooting it with a water gun.”

The reasons it WASN’T justified include: “I tried to save it from drowning”, “I was asleep”, “It landed on ME”, “It entered MY shoe”, and “I was sitting there doing nothing and it flew inside my shirt and stung my chest.”