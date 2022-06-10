Being An Optimist Can Add Years To Your Life!

New research says that being optimistic can lead to a longer life!

A large-scale study found those who “always look on the bright side of life” were more likely to make it to the age of 90.

Researchers believe staying positive is as good for you as exercise!

All groups of race and ethnicity were found to benefit from being optimistic regardless of their social structure.

The researchers said, “ Our findings suggest that there’s value to focusing on positive psychological factors, like optimism, as possible new ways of promoting longevity and healthy aging across diverse groups.”

Living 5 percent longer by staying positive

The findings come from a review of 159,255 women in the U.S. tracked for up to 26 years. Researchers assessed their level of optimism using a questionnaire called the “Life Orientation Test” — one of the most common measures of optimism in research and practice.

The team also took other factors such as education, marital status, income, and chronic conditions into consideration.

Those ranked in the top 25 percent for optimism lived an average of 5.4 percent longer than their peers in the lowest quarter.