BENNYS FOR COPE WITH DUNLOP STREET DINER
Enjoy brunch with COPE Service Dogs for Bennys for COPE.
Order your scrumptious brunch from Dunlop Diner and virtually join award winning Chef Amanda on Sunday, February 28th at 11 am to create your brunch.
On the Menu:
Candied Bacon Benedict
With Apples, Brie and Pickled Red Onions
Topped with Two Poached Eggs, Hollandaise Sauce and
Golden Bee Pollen
Home fries
30 dollars per person includes all the ingredients you will need to create this chef-inspired brunch, virtual instructions with Dunlop Diner’s Chef Amanda and your name entered into the prize pool!
For more details and to register, click HERE.