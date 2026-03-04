The Best (and Worst) Times to Play Roll Up The Rim If You Actually Want to Win

Roll Up The Rim is back in its classic form at Tim Hortons, which means we can once again enjoy the oddly satisfying ritual of rolling up a cup rim like it’s 2004 and we’re convinced a free coffee will change our entire day.

For a few years during the pandemic, the contest went fully digital, which took away half the fun. But now the physical cups are back, and the digital rolls still exist in the app, too.

And according to some data digging, if you’re playing digitally, there are actually better and worse times to roll if you want the best chance at a prize.

The Best Time to Roll (If You’re Awake for It)

If you’re serious about winning something, the best time to roll in the app is between 3:16 and 3:17 a.m.

Yes. That very specific minute.

Why? Because almost nobody is playing then. With fewer people rolling their rims at that time, your odds of snagging a prize are supposedly higher.

Of course, this strategy requires either insomnia, a night shift, or a deep commitment to free donuts.

But if you’re already awake at that hour, you might as well roll and see what happens.

The Worst Time to Play

On the flip side, the worst possible time to try your luck is 11:45 a.m.

That’s right before lunch, when the morning coffee crowd is still active, and the lunchtime crowd is just getting started. Basically, everyone and their coworker is opening the app at the same time.

More competition means your odds of winning something drop dramatically.

So if you roll then and get the dreaded “Please Play Again,” it’s not personal. It’s just math and caffeine-fuelled chaos.

What You Can Actually Win

This year’s contest has over 14 million coffee and donut prizes, along with some bigger rewards like:

50 televisions

Vacation packages

Two cars

And other assorted prizes

So while most people will probably win a coffee or baked good, there are still a few bigger jackpots floating around.

Important Contest Dates

If you’re playing this year, here are a few key deadlines to keep in mind:

Contest runs until: March 22, 2026

March 22, 2026 Last day to roll digital prizes: April 3, 2026

April 3, 2026 Deadline to redeem small prizes (coffee, donuts, etc.): April 7, 2026

So if you’ve got unused digital rolls sitting in the app, don’t forget about them. Nothing hurts more than discovering you technically won a free coffee… three days after it expired.

The Real Strategy

Of course, none of this guarantees you’ll win anything big.

But if you happen to wake up at 3:16 a.m., stare at the ceiling, and think about life choices… You might as well grab your phone and roll.

Worst-case scenario: you win nothing. Best case scenario: free coffee and bragging rights.

And in Canada, that’s basically the lottery. ☕🇨🇦

The Unofficial Roll Up The Rim Experience

Every Canadian playing Roll Up The Rim goes through the same emotional stages:

Excitement: “This could be the car.” Optimism: “Free coffee would still be great.” Reality: “Please play again.” Denial: “Maybe the next one.” Acceptance: “I guess I’ll just buy another coffee.”