BEST COLOUR TO PAINT YOUR HOME IF YOU WANT TO SELL IT FOR TOP DOLLAR

Thinking about selling your home? You may want to change the colour of your walls.

A new survey from Zillow says buyers would pay almost $5,000 more for a home with a bathroom painted sky blue. Bedrooms in a “moody dark blue” could take in $1,500 more.

Other popular colours to increase the price of your home include neutral and delicate colours like grey, dark grey, light yellow and off-white.

But stay away from trendy colours. A kitchen painted mint green could shave about $1,800 off the price.

Best to have white walls in your kitchen. Best avoided: pink, bright green, and bright yellow also!

On average, bright green and bright yellow living rooms decreased interest among surveyed buyers to tour a property. Both colours, on average, had a negative effect on prospective offer prices.

The best bet for the bedroom is to paint it dark blue! The majority of those surveyed saw potential in dark blue. So much so that the colour increased the average potential price they were willing to offer.