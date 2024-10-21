Listen Live

Share the Best Halloween Decorations in Barrie and Simcoe County!

Lifestyle | Local
Published October 21, 2024
By Marie Gagne
Halloween Decorations

Does your house or street transform into a Halloween masterpiece? Whether it’s a spooky graveyard, a glowing pumpkin patch, or an eerie light show that turns heads ... we want to hear about it!

Fill out the form below with the address and, if you have one, a picture of your display!

We’ll gather a list of the best submissions and share these must-see Halloween displays so everyone can enjoy the spooky fun.

Help the community find the best haunts this season! 👻

Halloween Decoration Form

