Share the Best Halloween Decorations in Barrie and Simcoe County!
Published October 21, 2024
By Marie Gagne
Does your house or street transform into a Halloween masterpiece? Whether it’s a spooky graveyard, a glowing pumpkin patch, or an eerie light show that turns heads ... we want to hear about it!
Fill out the form below with the address and, if you have one, a picture of your display!
We’ll gather a list of the best submissions and share these must-see Halloween displays so everyone can enjoy the spooky fun.
Help the community find the best haunts this season! 👻
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement