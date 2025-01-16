The Best Skate Trails in and Around Simcoe County

Winter is here, and it’s time to lace up your skates and hit some of the most scenic ice trails in Simcoe County and beyond. Whether you’re looking for a romantic evening under tiki torches or a fun family outing, these skate trails offer unique experiences that will make your winter unforgettable.

Beat FOMO by being in the know! Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat. Subscription Form Sign Me Up

1. Simcoe County Museum Skating Trail

Location: 1151 Highway 26, Minesing, Ontario

Admission: Adults (25+): $10, Youth (4-24): $8, Preschool (0-3): Free with discounts for members

Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays: 6:30 – 8:30 PM; Saturdays, Sundays: 11 AM – 1 PM and 2 – 4 PM

Skate through a picturesque loop surrounded by heritage buildings and forest pathways at the Simcoe County Museum. Tickets are available same-day online or at the door, but plan ahead—this trail is popular, especially on weekends.

Pro Tip: The museum galleries are closed for renovations until March 2025, so focus on the outdoor fun!

2. Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery Ice Trail (Previously Johnson’s Cranberry Ice Trail)

Location: 1074 Cranberry Rd, Bala, Ontario

Admission: Saturday & Sunday: $19, Monday to Friday: $16, Light The Night: $28

Hours: Daily, 11 AM – 4 PM; Light the Night: Saturdays, 6 – 9 PM

This one-of-a-kind 1.2 km trail winds around cranberry beds and through forested pathways. On Saturday nights, the trail transforms into a magical experience with tiki torches lighting your way. Don’t miss the Bog Hockey Acre if you’re craving a little friendly competition!

Must-Try: Warm up with hot mulled wine or cran-apple cider from the on-site winery after your skate.

3. Arrowhead Provincial Park Ice Trail

Location: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd, Huntsville, Ontario

Admission: $21 for Daily Vehicle Permit

Hours: Daily, 9 AM – 5 PM

Arrowhead’s Ice Skating Trail is a bucket-list experience, often ranked among Canada’s top winter attractions. Glide through a 1.3 km forested trail, and don’t miss the Fire & Ice Nights starting January 17, 2025.

Insider Tip: Saturdays are busy and often sell out. Book your permit online and try visiting midweek for a quieter experience.

4. Woodview Mountaintop Skating

Location: Blue Mountain, Ontario

Admission: Included with Play All Day Pass ($25 to $58 per person depending on age and day)

Hours: Monday – Friday: 12 PM – 8 PM; Saturday, Sunday, and Holiday Mondays: 10 AM – 8 PM

Perched on the Niagara Escarpment, this 1.1 km loop offers breathtaking views alongside your skating adventure. Suitable for all skill levels, it’s a perfect outing for families or couples looking to soak up the scenery.

5. MacGregor Point Provincial Park Ice Trail

Location: 1593 Bruce Road 33, Port Elgin, Ontario

Admission: $18 for Daily Vehicle Permit

Hours: Daily, 10 AM to 10 PM

At just 400 meters, the MacGregor loop may be smaller than others, but it makes up for it with charm, especially during evening skates under the stars. It’s a quieter option, particularly if you can visit midweek.

Insider Tip: Saturdays are busy and often sell out. Book your permit online and try visiting midweek for a quieter experience.

Tips for an Amazing Skating Adventure

Check the Weather: All ice trails are weather permitting. Check whether the trails are open before beheading out.

All ice trails are weather permitting. Check whether the trails are open before beheading out. Dress Warm: Layers, gloves, and CSA-approved helmets for kids are a must.

Layers, gloves, and CSA-approved helmets for kids are a must. Plan Ahead: Some trails require advance booking to secure your spot.

Simcoe County and its neighboring regions are packed with incredible skate trails that showcase the beauty of winter in Ontario. Which one will you try first?

Advertisement