Bette Midler Urging Female Fans To Stage Sex Boycott

This is an effort to protest Texas abortion laws!

Bette Midler is asking American women to take a stand and refuse to have sex to protest Texas’s new abortion laws.

New Senate Bill 8, prevents women from terminating a pregnancy after six weeks – before most people know they are pregnant.

It also allows private citizens to sue officials at facilities suspected of carrying out the procedures – and those who drive them there, including rideshare employees at Lyft and Uber.

Last week, Bette tweeted: “I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress. This isn’t about guns, speech, money, or war. It’s about women, their lives, their bodies, and their autonomy.”