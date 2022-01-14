On New Year’s Eve, we lost a legend…

Betty White was remembered as one of the funniest and kindest people we’ve ever had the pleasure of watching and, this Monday, January 17th would have marked her 100th birthday.

To honour Betty White and her years of animal rights activism, Rock 95 invites you to join us and take part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge!

Simply donate 5 dollars to the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society on January 17th, 2022.

Click here to donate and Thank you for being a friend.