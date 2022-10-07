Beware Of The “Wife Guy”

Introducing the “wife guy” — a term you may have heard to describe men whose entire personalities are their wives. Although lately, that squeaky-clean image of a clean-cut family man has taken a hit as a slew of celebrities famous for their strong relationships were exposed for cheating on their significant others.

Just weeks ago, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was exposed for sliding into several women’s DMs behind the unsuspecting back of his spouse, model Behati Prinsloo, who is pregnant with their third child.

In 2021, comedian John Mulaney, whose stand-up often centred around his love and adoration of his actress wife, Anna Marie Tendler, divorced her after six years. He then moved in with his new girlfriend, fellow actress Olivia Munn, and soon welcomed a baby.

The assumption is that if it appears too good to be true, it usually is. So if you’re constantly seeing messages, captions and lovey-dovey posts about a man’s love for his wife- something may be off.

The “problem” with men touting themselves as wife guys is, at the end of the day, they’re using their wives as a tool for their benefit and sometimes, career advancement.

Even though “wife guys” can give their partners the world, that doesn’t translate to loving them.

It’s also a perception! If a guy is posting about his wife a lot, his wife is less likely to suspect something is going on.