The Billionaire Baby Name Cheat Sheet: Top 10 Names for Big Bucks

What’s in a name? Apparently, a few billion dollars if you pick wisely!

While trendy names like Colton, Cooper, and Cayden are all the rage for today’s youngsters, it turns out the wealthiest names are a little more, well… old-school.

According to a recent study, classic names like "John" and "David" dominate among the world’s top billionaires, suggesting that parents looking to give their kids a leg up in life might want to go for tried-and-true.

Billionaire Baby Names: A Golden Opportunity?

Digital marketing experts analyzed the Bloomberg Billionaire Index to reveal the most common names among the 500 wealthiest individuals. And it seems that when it comes to attracting capital, traditional names are winning...

Here is a look at the top money-making names and their collective net worth.

Top 10 Billionaire Baby Names: Total Net Worth by Name

John — $155.3 billion David — $118 billion Thomas — $100.2 billion Michael — $147.1 billion Wang — $48.8 billion Mark — $205.8 billion Charles — $99 billion Zhang — $82.5 billion Richard — $33.6 billion Jim — $114.6 billion

The study found that “John” and “David” lead the list with 12 billionaires each, while “Mark” holders boast the highest average net worth at $41.2 billion, thanks in part to Mark Zuckerberg, whose net worth sits at a jaw-dropping $198.3 billion. The results are enough to make expectant parents consider some classic options!

A Name Worth Billions?

Names like John, David, and Michael have stood the test of time, appearing among both historical figures and today’s top business tycoons. However, as one expert noted, “The key to success likely has more to do with opportunity, innovation, and determination than with what’s written on a birth certificate.” So, whether you name your little one Mark or Michael, a sprinkle of ambition and a dash of luck may be the real ticket to success!