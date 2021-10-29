Bizarre Fears That Are Very Real To A Lot Of People!

People have revealed their most bizarre fears – with buttons, balloons, and the colour yellow making the list.

Researchers who polled 2,000 adults to reveal the people’s phobias.

Nomophobia – the fear of being without your mobile phone – is also a ‘popular’ phobia – as is arachibutyrophobia – the fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of your mouth.

Heights, spiders, snakes and enclosed spaces topped the list of most common fears, along with dentists, ghosts and the dark.

The study also found 30 per cent of adults consider the Halloween period to be the scariest time of the year.

COMMON FEARS IN THE UK

1. Heights

2. Spiders

3. Snakes

4. Enclosed spaces

5. Dentists

6. Ghosts

7. The Dark

8. Needles

9. Clowns

10. Flying

11. Blood

12. The devil

13. Water

14. Being home alone

15. Old houses

16. Birds

17. Small holes

18. Halloween

19. Being without your mobile phone

20. Aliens

21. Balloons

22. Large/ open spaces

23. Tin opener

24. Belly buttons

25. Numbers

26. The colour yellow

27. Buttons

28. Peanut butter sticking to the roof of your mouth

29. Trees

30. The colour red