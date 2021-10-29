Bizarre Fears That Are Very Real To A Lot Of People!
Fear is not fun!
People have revealed their most bizarre fears – with buttons, balloons, and the colour yellow making the list.
Researchers who polled 2,000 adults to reveal the people’s phobias.
Nomophobia – the fear of being without your mobile phone – is also a ‘popular’ phobia – as is arachibutyrophobia – the fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of your mouth.
Heights, spiders, snakes and enclosed spaces topped the list of most common fears, along with dentists, ghosts and the dark.
The study also found 30 per cent of adults consider the Halloween period to be the scariest time of the year.
COMMON FEARS IN THE UK
1. Heights
2. Spiders
3. Snakes
4. Enclosed spaces
5. Dentists
6. Ghosts
7. The Dark
8. Needles
9. Clowns
10. Flying
11. Blood
12. The devil
13. Water
14. Being home alone
15. Old houses
16. Birds
17. Small holes
18. Halloween
19. Being without your mobile phone
20. Aliens
21. Balloons
22. Large/ open spaces
23. Tin opener
24. Belly buttons
25. Numbers
26. The colour yellow
27. Buttons
28. Peanut butter sticking to the roof of your mouth
29. Trees
30. The colour red