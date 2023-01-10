‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’ COMING TO DISNEY+ IN FEBRUARY

Disney+ shared the news that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming to the streaming service this February. Disney+ announced in a press release that The Marvel superhero film will start streaming on Feb. 1st, along with sharing new key art and a TV spot trailer for the movie. The film opened in theatres in November 2022.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the 16th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to become available to stream in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+. The film is a sequel to the 2018 movie Black Panther and follows the leaders of Wakanda as they fight to protect their nation after the death of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Angela Bassett star.