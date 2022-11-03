MAC Has Released A ‘Black Panther: Wakana Forever’ Makeup Collection

Ahead of the movie release of the upcoming Marvel sequel, MAC Cosmetics has released a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makeup collection. And this line could be the most powerful, meaningful and most inspirational line yet!

The MAC x Marvel Collection includes 18 makeup products such as lipsticks, eyeshadows, eyeliner, and more.

Joel Harlow, Makeup Department Head for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever says, “The products that made the collection were ultimately products used more than anything else throughout the film.

When we were filming, I was feeding key themes and looks to M?A?C so they could build a collection that was truly inspired and complementary to the vibrant colours from the set.”

The new line is available now!