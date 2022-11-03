Listen Live

MAC Has Released A ‘Black Panther: Wakana Forever’ Makeup Collection

MAC & Marvel Studios Team Up for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Makeup Collection

By Dirt/Divas

Ahead of the movie release of the upcoming Marvel sequel, MAC Cosmetics has released a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makeup collection.  And this line could be the most powerful, meaningful and most inspirational line yet!

New Music Coming From Rihanna Friday!

The MAC x Marvel Collection includes 18 makeup products such as lipsticks, eyeshadows, eyeliner, and more.

Joel Harlow, Makeup Department Head for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever says, “The products that made the collection were ultimately products used more than anything else throughout the film. 

When we were filming, I was feeding key themes and looks to M?A?C so they could build a collection that was truly inspired and complementary to the vibrant colours from the set.”

The new line is available now!

Related posts

Ryan Reynolds Is Interested In Buying The Ottawa Senators!

Hygiene Experts Say That We’re Probably Showering Wrong

Taylor Swift Announces 27-Date US Stadium Tour