Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Bob McGrath, One of the Original Sesame Street Cast Members, Has Died at 90

Bob often appeared along side Oscar the Grouch!

By Dirt/Divas

Bob McGrath, an original cast member of the beloved children’s program “Sesame Street,” has died, according to statements from his family and Sesame Workshop shared on social media.

Bob spend almost 50 years on the famous kid’s show, with Sesame Street taking to Twitter to pay tribute.

McGrath appeared in the “Sesame Street” pilot in 1969 and went on to work on 47 seasons of the show as Bob Johnson, departing the series in 2017 but still representing it at various events in recent years.

HBO Max Removes 200 Episodes of Sesame Street From Its Streaming Service

Related posts

Adele Says She Doesn’t Scream For England In the World Cup In an Effort To Save Her Voice

Kanye West’s Twitter Account Has Been Suspended After It Violated Rules Against Incitement to Violence

Wife Of Late ‘Power Rangers’ star Confirms His Cause of Death!