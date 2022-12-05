Bob McGrath, One of the Original Sesame Street Cast Members, Has Died at 90
Bob often appeared along side Oscar the Grouch!
Bob McGrath, an original cast member of the beloved children’s program “Sesame Street,” has died, according to statements from his family and Sesame Workshop shared on social media.
Bob spend almost 50 years on the famous kid’s show, with Sesame Street taking to Twitter to pay tribute.
McGrath appeared in the “Sesame Street” pilot in 1969 and went on to work on 47 seasons of the show as Bob Johnson, departing the series in 2017 but still representing it at various events in recent years.