Bon Jovi is coming back to Toronto!

The legendary rock band has announced new dates for its massive 2027 Forever Tour, including a Canadian stop at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on August 4, 2027.

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So yes, get ready to scream “WHOA, WE'RE HALFWAY THERE!” with tens of thousands of your closest friends.

The newly announced tour dates will take Bon Jovi through Australia, the U.K., the U.S., and Canada, following the band's successful return to the stage this year.

Bon Jovi recently played sold-out shows including nine nights at Madison Square Garden and three shows at London's Wembley Stadium, along with stadium concerts in Edinburgh and Dublin.

🎸 Bon Jovi 2027 Forever Tour Dates

March 4 – Melbourne, Australia

March 11 – Sydney, Australia

June 24 – London, U.K.

July 15 – East Rutherford, New Jersey

July 21 – Chicago, Illinois

July 28 – Foxborough, Massachusetts

August 4 – Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium 🇨🇦

🎟️ Toronto Ticket Information

Fans can register through Bon Jovi's website for access to the artist presale.

Presale: Wednesday, October 28 at 10 a.m. local time

General public sale: Friday, October 30 at 10 a.m. local time

And yes, this will probably be one of those mornings when you're sitting at your computer at 9:58 a.m. with six browser tabs open and your credit card already sweating.

Fans can expect a mix of the band's massive hits, including “Livin' on a Prayer” and “It's My Life,” along with newer music from Bon Jovi's Forever album, including “Legendary” and “Living Proof.”

Bon Jovi has now been rocking for more than four decades, selling more than 130 million albums worldwide and performing thousands of concerts for more than 35 million fans.

The band has also been inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame. But really, there's only one piece of information Toronto fans need:

Bon Jovi. August 4. Rogers Stadium. And if you were a teenager in the '80s or '90s, start stretching now.

Your heart may still be 22, but your lower back knows exactly how old you are.