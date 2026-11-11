A Music Festival Where You Get Absolutely SOAKED Is Coming to Toronto! 💦🎶

If you've ever been to a concert and thought, "You know what would make this better? Someone blasting me in the face with a giant water hose!"… WELL, GOOD NEWS!

One of South Korea's biggest music festivals, WATERBOMB, is coming to Toronto in 2027!

It's basically a massive outdoor concert featuring K-pop stars, live music, giant water cannons and thousands of people having an enormous water fight!

Think music festival meets water park… except you're fully dressed and there's no escaping getting soaked!

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The festival is HUGE in South Korea, and organizers have officially announced Toronto as a stop for 2027. Now, there's no confirmed date, venue or performer lineup yet.

But I have some questions…First of all, will they be providing waterproof mascara?

Second, are we allowed to wear a bathing suit? Because I'm not spending $150 on a concert outfit just to look like a drowned raccoon 20 minutes later!

And finally, can we please make sure this happens in JULY?

Because this is Canada, and if you blast me with a water cannon in April, I'm not dancing… I'm developing hypothermia!