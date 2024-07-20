Summer Etiquette Rules To Keep In Mind This Summer So Everyone Can Have Fun

We're about a month into the summer now and in case you didn't know, there are some etiquette rules to follow. So, let's see if you've been following them or if you've broken any yet.

Don't worry, these tips are easy to remember and will make everyone's summer more enjoyable. Here are a few summer etiquette rules to keep in mind while you're out enjoying the weather...

Beach Space: Respect the Bubble

Have you ever been at the beach and had someone come up and set up their towels and umbrellas right beside you? It kind of kills the mood, doesn't it?

So, try to respect everyone's space and set yourself up a respectful distance from your neighbours. Another thing to keep in mind is the view, try not to block anyone's view of the water... it's a party foul, it is all about sharing the beach after all.

Sand Awareness: Watch the Wind

After a fun day at the beach, you might be tempted to shake out your sandy towel right where you stand. But check which way the wind is blowing first, and make sure you’re not dusting your neighbours with sand, no one likes having sand in their sunscreen!

A little bit of consideration can really make someone's day, and a lack of it can ruin it.

Splashing: Keep It Cool

Not everyone finds splashing fun, especially if it comes with no warning.

Avoid doing cannonballs that send water flying outside the pool, and don’t splash someone who’s getting into the water. Try to respect everyone around you.

Music Volume: Turn It Down

It really doesn't matter where you are, blasting music can be a major distraction for people around you.

Having your favourite song on full blast is fun, Remember that not EVERYONE likes that song. Keep the volume at a reasonable level so everyone can enjoy their own activities without distraction.

Fireworks: Less is More

Fireworks are exciting, but they can also be a nuisance if they go on for too long. Canada Day was over a few weeks ago, so it's probably best to not set fireworks off.

Too many fireworks can disturb your neighbours, pets, and wildlife. (for real though, My cat's hate fireworks... its a process)

Summer is a time for fun, relaxation, and enjoying the great outdoors. By following these simple etiquette rules, you'll help ensure that everyone has a fantastic time. Have a great summer, and remember, respect and kindness make the sunshine even brighter!

Also, check out this video on beach safety to help you stay safe while you enjoy the heat:

And make sure to check the beach advisory before you head out this summer!

Enjoy!