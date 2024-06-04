Listen Live

IS YOUR BACKYARD READY FOR SUMMERTIME ENTERTAINING?

By Life Hacks

The majority of people are ready to backyard party and feel their space is ready to host summertime fun, according to a survey!

A small percentage, like 14% still need to spruce up their outdoor space. For those still wanting to improve their backyards, they will spend seven hours weekly doing so and up to $1,400 to impress their guests!

Your Backyard BBQ Will Cost You 17% More This Year!

TOP 7 WAYS TO PREP YOUR YARD

  • Getting proper patio/yard furniture – 57%
  • Sprucing up existing patio furniture/décor – 39%
  • Setting up bug repellants – 37%
  • Installing lights – 36%
  • Planting more plants – 34%
  • Installing a new place to cook (a grill, smoker, etc.) – 27%
  • Setting up shading – 26%

Power washing the patio and sweeping aren’t on the list, but are needed if you live in Ontario!

