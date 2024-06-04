IS YOUR BACKYARD READY FOR SUMMERTIME ENTERTAINING?

The majority of people are ready to backyard party and feel their space is ready to host summertime fun, according to a survey!

A small percentage, like 14% still need to spruce up their outdoor space. For those still wanting to improve their backyards, they will spend seven hours weekly doing so and up to $1,400 to impress their guests!

TOP 7 WAYS TO PREP YOUR YARD

Getting proper patio/yard furniture – 57%

Sprucing up existing patio furniture/décor – 39%

Setting up bug repellants – 37%

Installing lights – 36%

Planting more plants – 34%

Installing a new place to cook (a grill, smoker, etc.) – 27%

Setting up shading – 26%

Power washing the patio and sweeping aren’t on the list, but are needed if you live in Ontario!