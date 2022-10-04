Bono is Headed Out On Tour Without U2

The U2 frontman will head out on a 14-city tour in support of his forthcoming memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

The memoir is due out on November 1st and he will stop in Toronto on November 6th.

Bono’s hitting the road for the #SurrenderMemoir Book Tour. Join him for an evening of words, music & some mischief as he brings the stories of his life – live & in person – to 14 cities across North America and Europe.



🎟️ Tickets on sale October 7. https://t.co/b95HreT3O2 pic.twitter.com/bhu909w8hc — U2 (@U2) October 3, 2022

The book begins with Bono’s Dublin childhood, including the sudden death of his mother when he was 14, to Irish rockers U2 becoming one of the biggest bands in the world to more than 20 years of being an AIDS and extreme poverty activist.