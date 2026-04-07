📣 Boomer Opinions That… Low-Key Make Sense

Look, we love to roll our eyes when someone starts with, “Back in my day…” 🙄

But every once in a while? Boomers drop a truth bomb so accurate it hurts.

Here are the takes we hate to admit… we actually agree with:

🤳 Social Media & Modern Chaos

People share WAY too much online

Not everything needs a post. Some thoughts can stay… inside your head.

Not everything needs a post. Some thoughts can stay… inside your head. Kids are being raised by TikTok

If an algorithm knows your kid better than you do… we might have a situation.

RELATED: Gen Xers and Boomers Are Most Confused By These Emojis

📺 Technology That’s… Not Helping

TV is too quiet… except commercials (why are they yelling??)

One minute you’re whisper-listening, next minute your house is being attacked by a mattress sale.

One minute you’re whisper-listening, next minute your house is being attacked by a mattress sale. Physical buttons > touchscreens

Nothing builds character like trying to adjust your heat through a laggy screen in February.

Nothing builds character like trying to adjust your heat through a laggy screen in February. Some “smart” appliances are just… dumb

Why does your fridge need Wi-Fi? Is it emailing someone?? 🧊📧

🎶 Public Places = Volume Control Needed

Put your phone away at concerts

You paid to be there, not to watch it later through your own shaky video.

You paid to be there, not to watch it later through your own shaky video. Music in bars is too loud

If ordering a drink feels like a hostage negotiation, it’s too much.

📖 Old School Habits That Still Hit

Read a real book

There’s something about turning pages that just feels… right.

There’s something about turning pages that just feels… right. Paper menus > QR codes

Sometimes you just want to order nachos without scanning, downloading, updating, and accepting cookies.

☎️ The Ultimate Universal Truth

“Can I speak to a real person?”

Press 1 for frustration. Press 2 for rage. Press 3 to scream into the void.

🎤 Final Thought

Boomers might not understand your apps…

But they absolutely understand when something’s annoying.

And honestly?

We’re starting to sound like them. 😅