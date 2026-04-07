📣 Boomer Opinions That… Low-Key Make Sense
Look, we love to roll our eyes when someone starts with, “Back in my day…” 🙄
But every once in a while? Boomers drop a truth bomb so accurate it hurts.
Here are the takes we hate to admit… we actually agree with:
🤳 Social Media & Modern Chaos
- People share WAY too much online
Not everything needs a post. Some thoughts can stay… inside your head.
- Kids are being raised by TikTok
If an algorithm knows your kid better than you do… we might have a situation.
RELATED: Gen Xers and Boomers Are Most Confused By These Emojis
📺 Technology That’s… Not Helping
- TV is too quiet… except commercials (why are they yelling??)
One minute you’re whisper-listening, next minute your house is being attacked by a mattress sale.
- Physical buttons > touchscreens
Nothing builds character like trying to adjust your heat through a laggy screen in February.
- Some “smart” appliances are just… dumb
Why does your fridge need Wi-Fi? Is it emailing someone?? 🧊📧
🎶 Public Places = Volume Control Needed
- Put your phone away at concerts
You paid to be there, not to watch it later through your own shaky video.
- Music in bars is too loud
If ordering a drink feels like a hostage negotiation, it’s too much.
📖 Old School Habits That Still Hit
- Read a real book
There’s something about turning pages that just feels… right.
- Paper menus > QR codes
Sometimes you just want to order nachos without scanning, downloading, updating, and accepting cookies.
☎️ The Ultimate Universal Truth
- “Can I speak to a real person?”
Press 1 for frustration. Press 2 for rage. Press 3 to scream into the void.
🎤 Final Thought
Boomers might not understand your apps…
But they absolutely understand when something’s annoying.
And honestly?
We’re starting to sound like them. 😅
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