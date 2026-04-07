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📣 Boomer Opinions That… Low-Key Make Sense

Lifestyle
Published April 7, 2026
By Charlie

Look, we love to roll our eyes when someone starts with, “Back in my day…” 🙄
But every once in a while? Boomers drop a truth bomb so accurate it hurts.

Here are the takes we hate to admit… we actually agree with:

🤳 Social Media & Modern Chaos

  • People share WAY too much online
    Not everything needs a post. Some thoughts can stay… inside your head.
  • Kids are being raised by TikTok
    If an algorithm knows your kid better than you do… we might have a situation.

RELATED: Gen Xers and Boomers Are Most Confused By These Emojis

📺 Technology That’s… Not Helping

  • TV is too quiet… except commercials (why are they yelling??)
    One minute you’re whisper-listening, next minute your house is being attacked by a mattress sale.
  • Physical buttons > touchscreens
    Nothing builds character like trying to adjust your heat through a laggy screen in February.
  • Some “smart” appliances are just… dumb
    Why does your fridge need Wi-Fi? Is it emailing someone?? 🧊📧

🎶 Public Places = Volume Control Needed

  • Put your phone away at concerts
    You paid to be there, not to watch it later through your own shaky video.
  • Music in bars is too loud
    If ordering a drink feels like a hostage negotiation, it’s too much.

📖 Old School Habits That Still Hit

  • Read a real book
    There’s something about turning pages that just feels… right.
  • Paper menus > QR codes
    Sometimes you just want to order nachos without scanning, downloading, updating, and accepting cookies.

☎️ The Ultimate Universal Truth

  • “Can I speak to a real person?”
    Press 1 for frustration. Press 2 for rage. Press 3 to scream into the void.

🎤 Final Thought

Boomers might not understand your apps…
But they absolutely understand when something’s annoying.

And honestly?
We’re starting to sound like them. 😅

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