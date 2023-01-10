“Boomer Opinions” That We Can All Agree With…

There’s a thread online where people are talking about the cranky “Boomer opinions” they actually agree with. And it isn’t just a Millennial vs. Boomer thing, it was people of all ages who were validating Boomer takes.

Here are the top opinions that people are on board with from Boomers!

People share way too much on social media

You don’t need to record every second of your life.

I just want a real person on the telephone when I have to call a business

Going to a concert and seeing everyone with their phones up…

I will never own an e-reader, nothing compares to a real book…

When they say to “check the website” before someone answers my only thought is ‘Do you think I’m calling you because I’m bored?

People are too loud

QR codes instead of paper menus…

I don’t need a smart refrigerator or toaster…

Music in restaurants is also too loud, I have ADHD and it is impossible to filter out…

Paying good money for a product that doesn’t do the thing it says on the box until you install their bullshit app on your phone makes me want to burn shit to the ground. And don’t forget to set up an account and password, please…

Physical buttons to push, especially in cars, I hate touch screens…

And this is a classic old-person meme, but it’s TRUE, right? “I really don’t want people I don’t know on my lawn.”