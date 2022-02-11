Listen Live

Braestone Winter Classic

The inaugural Braestone Winter Classic is a charity pond hockey tournament in support of the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre.

  • February 18, 2022
  • Braestone Farm

The inaugural Braestone Winter Classic is a charity pond hockey tournament in support of the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre, happening on Family Day Weekend 2022, Friday February 18th to Saturday February 19th, 2022 at Braestone Farm.

To create, join or to support the event with a team or a generous donation in support of the advancement of patient care at RVH and the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre, click HERE.

