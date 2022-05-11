Taking A Break From Social Media, Can Help Improve Mental Health Reports New Study!

Results of a study that asked participants to take a week-long break from social media find positive effects on wellbeing, depression and anxiety.

The study, carried out by a team of researchers at the University of Bath (UK), studied the mental health effects of a week-long social media break. For some participants in the study, this meant freeing up around nine hours of their week which would otherwise have been spent scrolling Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

The results suggest that just one week off social media improved individuals’ overall level of well-being, as well as reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety.

